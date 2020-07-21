Punjab: 2 lakh job applicants on govt portal in last 60 days, govt turns to NREGA to lend help

The huge number is being seen as a response from so many youths losing jobs during the Covid lockdown. (Representational) The huge number is being seen as a response from so many youths losing jobs during the Covid lockdown. (Representational)

With unemployment due to the pandemic outbreak creating problems for the state government with record 2 lakh youths applying for jobs on Employment Generation Department’s portal in the last 60 days, the Congress government in Punjab is making use of Centre’s MGNREGA to remedy the situation in the rural sector. In last four months, the number of jobs given under MGNREGA have multiplied four times from 60,000 in March to 2.30 lakh as on July 20. This figure was 1.31 lakh in May, and in the last 50 days around 99,000 new MGNREGA jobs have been given in the state, Rural Development Ministe Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa told The Indian Express.

As per data available with the government, as many as two lakh unemployed youths had applied for a job with the Ghar Ghar Rozgar portal in last 60 days till July 20, compared to 3.50 lakh unemployed applying on the portal in last three years. The huge number is being seen as a response from so many youths losing jobs during the Covid lockdown.

“The huge number of applicants is worrying. We all know there are no jobs. Nobody is hiring. The employers are rather offloading employees,” a government functionary said.

On the other hand, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats has been utilising the MGNREGA scheme to the hilt for the rural population. The government had directed the district administrations to make use of MGNREGA to as much extent as possible so that the rural workers can benefit from this. The government has issued new job cards to more families in rural areas in every district.

After the lockdown started in March-end, there has been over four-time increase in person-days (number of individuals working under MGNREGA on any given day multiplied by number of days they have worked), by mid-July. The person-days number has increased to 2.26 lakh in Punjab under MGNREGA on July 19, according to the Department of Rural Development.

“This is a very encouraging number. This was our mission to make the person-days cross 2 lakh in July. But we have done better. We expect it to cross 2.5 lakh this month,” Rural Development Minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa said. He said earlier only women and elderly men would take up MGNREGA works but now the youths were also coming up. “Also, we have seen that the youths, who lost jobs in cities, went back to their villages and took up MGNREGA. When so many number of youth were seen working in their fields, the landless workers took to MGNREGA,” Bajwa added.

He added that as many as 16.83 lakh families are engaged by the department out of which 10.45 lakh are active.

