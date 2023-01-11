Punjab: 2 IAS officers, two corruption cases but bureaucracy holds govt to ransom only for one

Registration of a case under Prevention of Corruption Act against IAS officer Neelima is second such case against IAS officers in Punjab after Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took over the reins of the state in March this year.

While Neelima has only been booked, the Vigilance Bureau had booked and arrested IAS officer Sanjay Popli in June this year, that too without seeking sanction from the Chief Minister under section 17 of Prevention of Corruption Act.

However, no IAS officer protested at that time even as he was arrested for allegedly demanding a commission of 1 per cent for clearing a tender for laying sewerage pipes in Nawanshahr. Four days after the arrest, the Vigilance Bureau recovered over 12 kg gold, 3 kg silver, four iPhones, one Samsung fold-phone and two Samsung smartwatches from the storeroom of his residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 11. In Neelima’s case, however, there have been protests by the IAS fraternity and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has already directed Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua to check whether the Vigilance Bureau took prior sanction of the state government before booking her in a case related to alleged transfer of an industrial plot to a real estate firm. Janjua is expected to submit the report on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Vigilance officials are preparing their defence in the case. It is learnt that the Vigilance officials have quoted a few Supreme Court judgments to prove that they did not need sanction under Section 17 for acting in an alleged corruption case.

Meanwhile, the IAS association is pooling in resources by collecting money to hire a lawyer and move court seeking quashing of FIR against Neelima. “Since, the executive cannot do it, we will need to go to the court,” said an IAS officer.

While the government remained busy in handling protests by PCS officers against the arrest of Narinder Singh Dhaliwal, who was posted as Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Ludhiana, on allegations of corruption, and Vigilance and Chief Secretary’s office remained busy preparing their respective reports, questions are being raised as to how the IAS and PCS officers were allowed to hold the state on ransom.

While protests against the bureaucracy were organised at some places in the state, an AAP leader Satnam Daun burnt the effigy of bureaucrats outside Vigilance office in Mohali and demanded from the CM that action be taken against corrupt officers.

Former Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh exhorted Mann to be “very firm in his fight against corruption and must strongly resist the emergence of a ‘neo-model’ of ‘bureaucratic gangsterism’ seeking the free right to indulge in corruption with unrestricted immunity.”

In a statement, he asked, “What the hell is going on in Punjab, the entire magistracy of the state is on maliciously wilful leave for a week to defend an allegedly corrupt colleague, arrested by the state vigilance. The higher bureaucracy has also ganged up, in the defense of one of their colleagues, named in the FIR (not yet arrested) that pertains to a multi crore scam of alienating an Industrial plot in Mohali.”

Singh quoted a judgment from the apex court, “There is a clear judgement of the Supreme court that the public servant can face prosecution without prior sanction of the appropriate authorities as all their acts in the purported discharge of the official duties cannot be brought under the protective umbrella of section 197 of the criminal Procedure Code.”

A few days ago, Punjab Vigilance Bureau had registered a case against former minister Sunder Sham Arora, Neelima and 10 other government officials for allegedly transferring an industrial plot to a realtor firm and allowing it to establish a township by cutting plots in violation of norms.

The Vigilance Bureau had registered a case under various provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant provisions of the IPC at VB police station, Mohali, against various persons including three directors of the realtor firm, the bureau had said.

In another development, work at revenue and administrative offices in the state remained affected as Punjab Civil Officers remained on mass casual leave on the second consecutive day.

The PCS officers on Monday had proceeded on five-day mass leave in protest against the “illegal” arrest of PCS officer Narinder Singh Dhaliwal in Ludhiana by the state vigilance bureau.

The talks between PCS officers’ association and the state government officials were held on Tuesday to resolve their issues, sources said.