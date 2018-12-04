Punjab: 2 cops booked after death of local Congress leader in custody

A head constable and constable were booked on Monday for the alleged custodial death of a Dalit Congress leader in Amritsar.

President of Ward number 63 SC wing of the Congress, Bittu Shah (35), was rounded up by a team from Hakima police station on Sunday evening and later he died in a local hospital as his blood sugar level dropped.

Police have yet not explained why Shah was rounded up, however, they have booked Head Constable Avtar Singh and Constable Navjot Singh under sections 304 and 341 of Indian Penal Code on Monday after a protest by his family and friends.

According to the family, Shah was rounded up when he was questioning the detention of a resident of his locality by a team from Hakima police station.

A family member, Chand Bhatti, said Shah was questioning the detention of a local resident in Sultanwind area. “Shah was a local leader and it was his responsibility if police was harassing anyone in the locality. It made a policeman angry and instead of explaining the reason, they rounded up Shah around 6 pm. Later around pm, we got a call from the police that his condition was serious. They asked us to take him to hospital where he died. Doctors told us that his sugar level was too low. Police tortured him in custody and it led to his death,” alleged the family member.

A police officer, however, said that a team had gone to arrest Shah on a tip-off about some illegal activity. “He died in hospital after his sugar level suddenly dipped in the police custody,” said the officer.

The family, however, alleged no police officer was ready to come on record over the reasons of Shah’s death.

The local residents later staged a dharna after news of his death spread on Sunday night. Also a scuffle was witnessed at the police station between the protesters and policemen. The protesters pelted stones at the policemen. Heavy police force had to be deployed to control the situation.

The dharna was lifted after registration of a case against the two policemen.

On the other hand, the supporters of Congress MLA Inderbir Singh Bularia, under whose constituency Hakima falls, and Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, to whom Shah was close, exchanged heated arguments. Sidhu’s supporters alleged Bullaria for delaying the registration of case against policemen. Both sides accused each other of exploiting the sentiments of the victim’s family.

Shah is survived by wife and two children.