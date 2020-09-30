Punjab: 1,600-metre stretch of Kharar flyover opened to traffic

A part of the Kharar -Mohali Flyover that was opened. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A 1,600-metre stretch of Kharar flyover has been opened to traffic. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is planning to open the road from Ludhiana by next month and the flyover is likely to be completed by mid-December.

A senior official of NHAI told The Indian Express that after opening the 1,600-metre stretch from Balongi, they would open the flyover from Ludhiana side by the end of next month which would be a major relief for commuters.

“We plan to open the flyover in three stages. In the first stage, we have opened the road from Balongi side. In the second stage we would open the flyover from Ludhiana side and in the third stage, the flyover would be opened from Ropar side,” the officer said, requesting anonymity.

When asked about the completion of the flyover, the officer claimed that if everything goes well, the flyover would be opened by the end of December.

The officer said that the they were still facing the problem of heavy traffic on the road due to which the pace of work was affected but they had now constructed wider service roads which were proving to be helpful for the flow of traffic.

“We had improved the service roads. The traffic jams have reduced now. The situation is improved but still there is a heavy rush of traffic on this road which hampers the construction work,” the officer said.

The construction of 8-km-long flyover was started in 2015. Due to delay in the construction, deadlines were extended several times. The construction work had gathered momentum after the lockdown was lifted in May.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd