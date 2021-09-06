Punjab: 16 educators from Doaba get awards

SIXTEEN TEACHERS from Doaba region including six from Jalandhar, five from Nawanshahr, four from Kapurthala and one from Hoshiarpur received state awards on Teachers’ Day, Sunday. A total of 80 teachers have been awarded across the state.

From Nawanshahr, Minakshi Bhall (headmistress, Government High School, Rakkeran Dhahan), Pooja Sharma (lecturer in English, Government Senior Secondary School, Nawanshahr), Ashok Kumar (BPEO, Banga), Neeraj Kumar (Hindi teacher, Government Middle School Bhangal Khurd) and Baljinder Singh Virk (ETT, Government Primary School, Takarala) were conferred with state awards here at DC Office Sunday.

The state-level Teachers’ Day Award ceremony was organised in Patiala where Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla was the chief guest. The virtual Teachers Day Award ceremony was held at all district headquarters where the district education officers honoured the winners at their respective districts.

District Education Officer (SE) Jagjit Singh, Deputy District Education Officer (SE) Amrik Singh, Deputy District Education Officer (Primary) Chhotu Ram, Parmod Bharti spokesperson, Education Department, Punjab, presented the awards to teachers who have made laudable contributions towards infrastructural development and qualitative improvement in education in their respective schools.

Palvinder Singh and Raj Bhatia (both state awardees), Nirmal Singh (district media coordinator), Jagdish Rai, Ranjt Kumar (MIS coordinators), Ravinder Surapuri, Kamaldeep Chaudhary Harpreet Kaur, among others, were present on the occasion.

In Jalandhar, Chander Shkhar of GSSS Ladowali, Kulwinder Singh of GSSS Gakhal Dhaliwal, Gurvinder Kaur, Government Primary School (GPS) Mustfapur, Kewal Singh of GPS Idda, Bhupinder Singh of GSSSM and Gagandeep Singh of Basti Mithu school were awarded.

In Kapurthala, Charanjeet Singh of GSSS Channa Sher Singh School, Baljinder Singh of GHS Chawinda Kalan (Girls), Gurdip Singh and Bikramjit, DEO (Secondary and Deputy DEO (Secondary), respectively, were awarded.

In Hoshiarpur, Jasman Singh of GSSS Hajipur was awarded.