Punjab: 15 new Covid cases in Tricity

The Tricity reported 15 new Covid cases on Saturday. No virus-related deaths were reported.

Chandigarh: Six new cases

The UT reported six new cases on Saturday, taking the total tally to 62,062. The total number of active cases is 44, the average of positive cases in the last seven days being four and the positivity rate being 0.25 per cent on Saturday. The total number of samples tested in the last 24 hours is 2,441. There have been 812 deaths due to COVID-19 in Chandigarh.

As part of the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, 7,683 people were vaccinated on Saturday.

Mohali: Six new cases

Six new positive Covid-19 cases were reported in Mohali district on Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 68,564, with 57 active cases. No virus-related death was reported during the day. The district has recorded a total of 1,058 deaths so far.

DC Girish Dayalan said that two cases were reported each from Dhakoli and Kharar and one each from Kurali and Mohali.

He added that three patients were cured and discharged from the hospitals or home isolation.

Panchkula: Three cases

At least three new Covid cases and no virus-related deaths were reported in Panchkula.

The active case tally was recorded at 12, while the recovery rate stood at 98.75 per cent. A total of 40,345 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,670 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 376 people in total have succumbed to the virus as yet.

The district has conducted 401,566 tests so far, with 910 samples being collected on Friday. The positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent Saturday.