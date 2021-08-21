Punjab: 136 FIRs lodged against farmers in 11 months, two on sedition charge

As many as 136 FIRs have been lodged against farmers protesting the three new farm laws in the past 11 months in Haryana. These FIRs have been lodged against several thousand farmers in 18 districts of the state during the ongoing stir. Two of the FIRs have been lodged under the charges of sedition – section 124-A of the IPC.

This information was given by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij in a written reply during the ongoing session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha here on Friday.

The statement submitted by Vij, who was not present in the House, states: “A case was registered on July 11, 2021, at Police Station Civil Lines, Sirsa, under Section 124-A, and the statement of the complainant was recorded by the duty magistrate. In the statement, the complainant states that farmers protesting the new laws had attacked the convoy of Deputy Speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha. Another case was registered on January 15, 2021, in Police Station Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar, under Section 124-A of the IPC. This section has been invoked against one Sunil Gulia for uploading a video on social media in which he vowed that if the demands of the farmers were not paid heed to, he will attack the government with a cannon.”

Congress MLAs strongly objected to the registration of sedition cases against the farmers. In the Assembly, Congress MLA, BB Batra, said: “Even if the car of the minister was attacked with a stick during the protest, does the person (accused) become a traitor? Don’t we have other sections of the IPC that can deal with such matters?”

Former Chief Minister, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, too said, “This is not an issue of only Haryana farmers, but that of the entire country. They have been sitting on the land of Haryana for the past several months. We don’t have objections to the introduction of private mandis. But there should be a guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) to the farmers for their crops. A law should be enacted in which there should be a provision of punishment if anybody doesn’t give MSP.”

BJP MLA Mohan Lal Badoli, on the other hand, objected to the manner in which the protesters had blocked roads and urged the government to take steps to get the roads cleared. Another BJP MLA, Abhay Singh Yadav, said that the Opposition should point out the shortcomings in the farm laws and the government was ready to amend the same.

BJP MLA, Ghanshyam Das, said that everybody has the right to raise their point of view but the rights of others should not be encroached upon.