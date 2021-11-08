Punjab: 131 new dengue cases in Tricity, 89 in Mohali alone

The Tricity reported 131 new cases of dengue on Sunday. Out of these, Mohali has been the worst affected with as many as 89 cases recorded on Sunday.

Chandigarh: 24 new cases

The total number of confirmed dengue cases reported on Sunday in Chandigarh is 24 and the total number of cases in November has reached a total of 170.

Mohali: 89 new cases

As many as 89 dengue cases were reported in Mohali district on Sunday, taking the total number of the cases to 3,235. The health officials said that 199 suspected samples were sent to the laboratory for testing. The district has recorded a total of 32 deaths due to dengue so far.

Panchkula: 18 new cases

A total of 18 new dengue positive cases along with 14 testing positive with the Rapid Diagnostic tests were reported in Panchkula, taking the total number of elisa confirmed cases to 694 today.

The district, as per official figures, claims to have witnessed its first and only dengue death on October 27.

As many as 117 persons visited the civil hospital Sunday and were either confirmed as dengue cases or termed suspected as they showed dengue like symptoms.

A total of 31 persons remained admitted in civil hospital Sector 6.



The district has already broken the record of most number of cases registered in the district in the 2017 dengue crisis.

As per the district medical health records, while a total of 193 had contracted dengue in 2017 till October, the number had gone down coming years, with the district recording only 14 dengue cases last year.

The number this time crossed the 200 mark within the second week of October itself. It crossed the 300 mark on October 17, 350 mark on October 19 and 400 mark on October 23, 500 mark within a week on October 27 and 600 mark on November 2.

The cases are continuing to rise in the district as well as the neighbouring areas.