Punjab: 1,300 cops withdrawn from VVIP duty to join COVID-19 frontline

CM Capt Amarinder Singh had earlier authorised DGP Dinkar Gupta to pull out any number of police personnel from his personal security, or that of other VIP protectees, for deployment for COVID-19 crisis management. (File photo) CM Capt Amarinder Singh had earlier authorised DGP Dinkar Gupta to pull out any number of police personnel from his personal security, or that of other VIP protectees, for deployment for COVID-19 crisis management. (File photo)

The Punjab government on Tuesday withdrew 1,300 police officers — including a significant number from the chief minister’s security — from VVIP duty to strengthen the police force enforcing curfew amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As many as 44,546 personnel were on the field Tuesday to enforce restrictions and conduct relief operations on a war footing, a government statement said.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had earlier authorised DGP Dinkar Gupta to pull out any number of police personnel from his (CM’s) personal security, or that of other VIP protectees, for deployment for COVID-19 crisis management, as he may deem fit.

Expressing concern about the welfare and morale of thousands of police personnel, who had been performing field duties without rest or relief, over the past several days, the CM had directed mobilisation of maximum police force through withdrawal from security duties.

The DGP said further withdrawals would be made based on evaluation of the threat scenario, which was in progress, and through graded reduction. More security persons from district force and armed battalions will be withdrawn and organised into reserves, he said, adding that extensive mobilisation of the force had been planned and will be undertaken in a phased manner. The DGP said due care was being taken to deploy police personnel in their home districts as far as possible.

Amarinder also ordered extension in the services of all retiring police personnel and home guards by two months, to strengthen the citizen outreach on the ground. “The chief minister, who is personally monitoring and reviewing the COVID-19 and curfew related situation on a day-to-day basis, has also asked the police and civil administration to ensure all steps to protect and provide for the homeless and migrant labour stranded in Punjab due to the sudden lockdown. In this connection, he spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and apprised him of the arrangements being made for such migrants from Bihar. Captain Amarinder also asked Nitish to assure the families of these migrants back in Bihar that they were being fully looked after by Punjab during these testing times,” the statement said.

To boost the morale of the frontline workers, Amarinder continued to reach out to the doctors, police and administrative officials working on ground and spoke to several of them during the day.

He assured them of the state government’s full support in their war against this unprecedented crisis.

Meanwhile, in its notification, the Department of Home Affairs and Justice said that as a one-time measure taken in view of the emergent situation due to spread of COVID-19, the “uniformed personnel of police and Punjab Home Guards working with the Government of Punjab shall continue to work irrespective of their date of retirement till 31.05.2020.” These orders would also apply to officers/officials whose retirement orders stand issued, said the notification, adding that “these employees would not be eligible for any promotion or additional perks during their extended period.”

The step was necessitated to cope with the emergency situation triggered by the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, an official spokesperson said. The state government had earlier given extensions in service to retiring doctors and health staff, as well as sanitation workers.

According to DGP Dinkar Gupta, a total of 107 FIRs were registered Tuesday for violation of curfew/home quarantine restrictions and 132 persons were arrested. Police personnel on duty have strict instructions to enforce the restrictions in a sensitive manner, he said.

Police teams across districts also continued with relief operations, reaching out to the needy with ration and other essentials. A total of 1.42 crore cooked and dry meals were distributed among those in need, including migrants, construction workers, daily wagers and others who have no access to resources in these testing times, said the DGP.

Patiala Police Lines Dr Sajilla Khan, along with her staff members, visited the police nakas and screened the police personnel on duty there with the help of a thermal scanner on Tuesday. The DGP said the police personnel, who are frontline warriors in the battle against COVID-19, are being regularly made aware of precautions needed to be taken while on duty and during travel, as also at home.

In the meantime, more and more organisations are extending support to the state government in its fight against the present crisis. After Radha Saomi Satsang Beas and Sant Niranakari Mission, the Namdhari Sect head, Satguru Sri Uday Singh, has now offered to the state government all support and cooperation in its battle against COVID-19.

The chief minister thanked the Satguru for the support extended by them to the Ludhiana civil and police administration in providing and serving langar prepared at Sri Bhaini Sahib daily to the needy, along with sanitisers to the people in the villages nearby. The Namdahri Dera on Rahon Road village Sasrali is also preparing and providing langar to the poor in its nearby villages besides spraying to maintain public hygiene and sanitation. Apart from these, packets of dry ration are also being distributed among hundreds of people residing in rural and slum areas of Sangrur district by Namdhari Shaheed Samarak, Malerkotla.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.