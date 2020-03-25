Punjab: 11-year old killed after sodomy attempt in Moga; neighbour arrested

An FIR was registered against the accused at Moga Sadar police station for murder on the statement of the mother of the deceased boy. (Representational Image) An FIR was registered against the accused at Moga Sadar police station for murder on the statement of the mother of the deceased boy. (Representational Image)

An 11-year old boy was murdered and his body set on fire at a village in Punjab’s Moga after he resisted a sodomy attempt, police Tuesday said. His skeletal remains were found at the village’s government school building Tuesday.

Police said that the minor boy was missing from his home since Sunday noon. Police have arrested the victim’s 23-year-old neighbour for the crime.

Moga DSP (investigation) Jangjit Singh said that 11-year old boy went missing Sunday noon. During the investigation, it came to fore that accused, who is his immediate neighbour, took the minor along saying that he should accompany him to a neighbour’s home to repair his motorbike. However, he instead took the boy to local government primary school where he allegedly tried to sodomize him. When the boy resisted, he allegedly attacked him with bricks on the head and fled. The boy bled to death.

DSP added that the next day on Monday, the accused saw that the entire village was looking for the boy. He quickly purchased petrol from a local shop and set victim’s body on fire using firewood lying in the school kitchen. Due to the ongoing lockdown in Punjab, none was present on school premises.

On Tuesday, stray dogs entered the school building and started eating the remains and when villagers noticed, the police was informed.

DSP said that the accused, who is unemployed, has been arrested and skeletal remains of the victim, have been recovered.

He said that the accused has confessed and narrated the entire incident.

A few months back also, he had tried to sodomize another boy in the village but villagers had let him off with a warning.

An FIR was registered against the accused at Moga Sadar police station for murder on the statement of the mother of the deceased boy.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.