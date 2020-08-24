Punjab: 11-year-old boy gets washed away in Ghaggar; Baltana, Zirakpur flooded

Police personnel dry documents on Sunday after water entered the Baltana police post at Zirakpur. (Photo: Kamleshwar Singh)

An 11-year-old boy was washed away in Ghaggar river, after its water level suddenly rose as heavy rains played havoc at Derabassi and Zirakpur on Sunday morning. Water also entered Baltana police post premises and parks due to a breach in Sukhna choe, after the floodgates of Sukhna lake were opened on Sunday.

As per information, four boys were bathing in Ghaggar river around 3 pm when the water level suddenly rose. While three boys managed to swing out of the water, an 11-year-old Sunny Paswan was washed away. He could not be traced till the time of filing the report.

Following the incident, local police reached the spot and began searching for the boy, however, the civil officials did not reach or undertake the rescue work.

Many areas of Baltana submerged due to a breach in Sukhna choe on Sunday morning. The water level in Sukhna choe rose after water was released from Sukhna lake. Water entered Baltana police post, cremation ground, Municipal Park and the basement of Velvet Clarke as well.

“There was 5-6 feet of water in low lying areas at Baltana. It has not entered the residential areas yet, but in case it rains more, water can enter residential societies,” said Ramanjeet Singh, whose house was submerged.

However, water entered some residential societies at Zirakpur. Traffic movement was also stopped as water entered Ghazipur-Nagla under bridge as well.

Residential societies including Dashmesh Colony, Badal Colony, Golden Enclave, Shiva Enclave, Shivalik Bihar,Bhabaat, AX Colony, Maya Garden, Springdale and Savitri Enclave recorded flooding.

Dashmesh Colony on Patiala road was among the worst hit areas, after water entered around a dozen houses in its premises. The residents had to use pumps to take out water from the area. Many sewerage lines also overflowed and the water came to the main roads.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ashika Jain visited the affected areas and said that he will work on plugging the breach. She assured that the administration had made all the arrangements to tackle any emergency situation.

