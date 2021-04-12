Punjab: 105-yr-old woman, her 80-yr-old son get vaccinated

SETTING AN example for others to follow, a 105-year-old woman from Moga of Punjab got vaccinated at a special camp Sunday.

Kartar Kaurgot and her son Harpinder Singh (80) came to take the shots together.

Although Kartar Kaur belongs to Bhinder Khurd village, she is now living with her son Harpinder Singh in Moga. She alongwith her family got vaccinated at ward number 3, where a special camp was organised under the leadership of his grandson and former councillor Manjit Singh Mann. More than 188 people were vaccinated in the camp. Amanpreet Kaur Mann, wife of Manjit Singh Mann, is the councillor from ward number 3 on Congress ticket.

Family said Kaur got vaccinated of her own will. “People should follow the instructions of the government and the health department and follow Covid appropriate behaviour,” she said, adding that she did not feel any uneasiness or any other health issue after getting vaccinated.

Moga Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans appealed to people above the age of 45 years to get themselves and their families vaccinated.

He said that this vaccination was being carried out in Civil Hospital Moga, all community health centres (CHCs) and 91 health wellness centers. Apart from this, special camps are also being organized in different areas and people should take advantage of them.