Punjab: 10 ministers take oath in Bhagwant Mann’s Cabinet

Punjab Chief Minster Bhagwant Mann inducted 10 ministers into his Cabinet on Saturday with Governor Banwarilal Purohit administering the oath of secrecy to them.

Former Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema (48), who is second-time AAP MLA from Dirba, was the first to take the oath. He is a law graduate and is a key leader of the party.

Among the 10 in the Cabinet are two doctors — Dr Baljit Kaur (46), an award-winning eye surgeon from Malout, is the daughter of former AAP MP from Faridkot, and Dr Vijay Singla (46), a dentist from Mansa who defeated popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Harbhajan Singh, who took premature retirement as ETO and won the polls from Jandiala, was the third to be sworn in. He had defeated Congress Working President Sukhwinder Singh Danny by over 25,000 votes.

Among those taking the oath included 47-year-old Lal Chand Kataru Chak, a first time MLA from Bhoa, and Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (32) who retained the Barnala seat for a second time in a row. Hayer holds a BTech degree. While he had defeated Congress’s Kewal Dhillon last time, he won against former railways minister Pawan Bansal’s son Manish in the recently held polls.

Kuldip Singh Dhaliwal from Ajnala was the seventh minister to take the oath. He was a US citizen before he returned to India to take to agriculture.

(From left) Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh and Dr Vijay Singla take the oath on Saturday. (From left) Dr Baljit Kaur, Harbhajan Singh and Dr Vijay Singla take the oath on Saturday.

41-year-old Laljit Singh Bhullar, who is a commissioning agent and a first time MLA, was also among the inductees. He defeated Akali Dal’s Adesh Partap Singh Kairon, former minister and son-in-law of ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal.

Pandit Brahm Shankar Jimpa (56) who was the ninth minister to take the oath has been a four-time councillor from Hoshiarpur and has his roots in Himachal Pradesh. He defeated former Industries minister and Congress candidate Sunder Sham Arora by a margin of 13,859 votes. Jimpa is senior secondary school passout.

Harjot Singh Bains, the youngest MLa from Anandpur Sahib, was the last one to take the oath in Mann’s cabinet. He did his schooling from Ludhiana and BA LLB Hons. from Punjab University. He has also done a course in International Human Rights Law from the London School of Economics and Political Science and is a practicing lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Bains was also associated with Anna Hazare movement and was the founding president of the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab at the age of 23.