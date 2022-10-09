Punjab: 10-day Saras Mela kickstarts on a grand note in Sangrur

The 10-day Saras Mela aimed at making people aware of the culture of Punjab and other states had a colourful and musical start at the Government Ranbir College ground in Sangrur on Saturday.

The 200-odd stalls at the ground offered a wide array of goods, traditional costumes and handicrafts made by artisans from different states. On Saturday, the site reverberated with the sound of music and folk dancing. The excellent cuisine offered at the food stalls was the icing on the cake.

The fair was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal who lit the ceremonial lamp.

Besides culinary delights, artisans and craftsmen from various states of the country will enthrall people with their skills at the fair which is open till October 17.

After opening the fair, Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal, his wife Pratibha Jorwal, SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner (D) Varjeet Walia, SDM Navreet Kaur Sekhon and other senior administrative and police officials took pictures with the students from various educational institutions in front of the specially designed selfie point ‘Saras Mela’ and ‘Apna Sangrur’.

The deputy commissioner said that artistes and craftsmen from all over the country have congregated here to display their wares and to showcase their skills. He invited people from all over Punjab to participate in this 10-day traditional extravaganza.

Jorwal said that a large number of artistes from Northern Region Cultural Centre were also giving their performances at the Saras Mela.

Advertisement

The deputy commissioner said that a star night will also be organised every evening wherein renowned singers will perform.

On the opening day, Murali Rajasthani, Kalbeliya, Langamangani Har, Gujarati Dance Siddhi Dhamaal, Haryanvi Jogi Di Bean, Nachar, Rajasthani Dance and other traditional folk dances were performed as part of the inaugural function.