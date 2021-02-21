scorecardresearch
Saturday, February 20, 2021
Punjab: 1 covid death, 30 new infections in Mohali district

The district administration did not provide any details of the person who succumbed to the disease on Saturday.

Mohali |
February 21, 2021 2:44:43 am
One more Covid-19 death was reported in Mohali district on Saturday, taking the tally of fatalities to 382.

As many as 30 new positive cases were also reported here, raising the number of cases to 19,926. There are 386 active cases here at present.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that 22 patients were deemed recovered during the day. He added that out of 30 cases, 23 were reported from Mohali (Urban), four were reported from Kharar and one each was reported from Derabassi, Dhakoli and Kurali, respectively.

