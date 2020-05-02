Punjab: ‘0-case’ Fazilka reports 4 cases — all Nanded returnees

Out of total reported cases in Punjab till date, about 41 per cent are pilgrims from Nanded. (Representational) Out of total reported cases in Punjab till date, about 41 per cent are pilgrims from Nanded. (Representational)

Over 120 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab Friday, taking the state’s total tally to over 660. On Friday, four pilgrims tested positive in Fazilka, the only district out of total 22 districts in Punjab where no case had been reported till Thursday. Out of total reported cases in Punjab till date, about 41 per cent are pilgrims from Nanded.

Jalandhar reported 16 new cases, while Ferozepur reported 15 and Mohali 6. Also, 55 new cases were reported from Amritsar district. Amritsar Civil Surgeon Dr Jugal Kishore Bhagat said all the new cases were “pilgrims who had returned from Nanded”.

