Puneet Bains close aide arrested: Ludhiana police

The Ludhiana police Wednesday claimed to have arrested Vishal Gill alias Vishal Jacob, a key member of the Puneet Bains gang.

Police said that Vishal, a close aide of Bains, was involved in multiple firing incidents which took place in the jurisdiction of division number 2, 3 and 7 police stations in the past months.

The police have recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol and two live cartridges from his possession.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that the joint team of division 3 police led by Inspector Sukhdev Singh and the crime investigation agency led by in-charge Rajesh Sharma arrested Vishal near Dhandari Bridge at Sahnewal Road and recovered the weapon from his possession.

The recovered weapon was used by the accused in a firing incident reported near Neela Jhanda Gurudwara on September 7 when members of the Puneet Bains gang and Shubham Mota gang clashed.

Vishal is facing eight criminal cases including murder and attempt to murder among others.

During the investigation, Vishal said that six months ago after coming out of jail, he joined the Puneet Bains gang and then along with his aides Jatin Monga alias Trendy, Naveen Gill, Vadda Nanna, Steam Sahota, Chotu, Deepa, Reethik, Divanshu and Bagga formed a gang to target members of the rival Shubham Mota gang.