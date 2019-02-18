Pulwama attack: In Chandigarh’s Barwala, Kashmiri student suspended over ‘Jaish’ message

A Kashmiri student of Swami Devi Dyal College in Barwala was suspended after he allegedly posted a Whatsapp status on the Pulwama attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14, the institute said Sunday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kamaldeep Goyal told Chandigarh Newsline that the student, who had not been attending college since January, is in Kashmir.

The student was suspended over his alleged WhatsApp status that said, “Jaish the best…more to come”. General Secretary of the Swami Devi Dyal Group of Professional Institutes Amit Jindal said, “We got to know that the student had posted this…Moreover, he is not coming to college since January, so we have suspended him with immediate effect. When his location was checked, it was showing Kupwara in Kashmir.”

DCP Kamaldeep Goyal said they cannot initiate a criminal case because the student is in Kashmir. Meanwhile, additional security has been deployed by the college administration for around 80 Kashmiri students in the college hostel.

“We have over 12 security guards for their security. No incident has been reported but our teachers are in direct touch with them so that they feel safe,” Jindal said.

“We have kept our force ready and it will be deployed if needed. The chowki in-charge has been directed to ensure regular patrolling for protection of students,” the DCP told Newsline.

On Sunday, the college posted condolences on its Facebook page saying, “Our thoughts are with families of those killed. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. #Pulwama.”