Pulwama attack: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh hits out at Pakistan PM over ‘no proof’ comment

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday hit out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement that India had no evidence of his country’s involvement in the Pulwama terror attack, when he asked Khan if he wanted New Delhi to send the bodies of the soldiers.

“What proof is he talking about, should we take the bodies there? Masood Azhar is in Pakistan and doing things from there, and everyone knows it. Every day our soldiers are being killed at the Line of Control – so who’s killing them?” asked the Chief Minister, declaring that the entire world knew what Pakistan was doing in Kashmir and other parts of India.

“They (Pakistan) were behind 26/11 and India gave all the proof to them, but they did nothing,” he said adding that even in the Rajasansi blast(Nirankari Bhawan) a Pakistani grenade was used, clearly exposing their involvement.

“Dear @ImranKhanPTI you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur and masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there. If you can’t let us know we’ll do it for you. BTW what has been done about the proofs of Mumbai’s 26/11 attack. Time to walk the talk,” the Chief Minister later tweeted.

Dear @ImranKhanPTI you have Jaish chief Masood Azhar sitting in Bahawalpur & masterminding the attacks with ISI help. Go pick him up from there. If you can’t let us know, we’ll do it for you. BTW what has been done about the proofs of Mumbai’s 26/11 attack. Time to walk the talk. pic.twitter.com/Zct6I7QieY — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 19, 2019

In a statement, Amarinder said, “Imran is a ‘Courtesy ISI’ prime minister, so how else can one expect him to react.”

Amarinder said the Pakistani Prime Minister, along with their Army Chief General Bajwa, were killing Indian soldiers and innocent people. India cannot and should not tolerate this, he said, reiterating that “if they one of ours, we should kill two.”

During a function in Patiala, Amarinder made it clear that he was not in favour of war.

He underlined the importance of peace for development but said India needed to avenge the killings of its soldiers. Surgical strikes could be one way, but it was up to the Centre to decide what course of action it should take.

Ludhiana company offers jobs to families of CRPF personnel

To express solidarity with families of 40 CRPF jawan who got martyred in the Pulwama terrorist attack, Ludhiana-based textile company, SEL Manufacturing, has offered one job each to all families of martyred jawans.

R S Saluja, chairman and managing director of the company, has written to families of all jawans expressing solidarity with them and also asking them to nominate anyone from their family for working in their

organisation.