Pulse Polio drive in UT: 97,190 children immunised in 3 days

AS many as 97,190 children were immunised during the three-day National Immunisation Day (NID) Pulse Polio Round (February 27 to March 1), in Chandigarh. Teams from the Health Department visited every house to ensure that every child less than five years old was administered polio drops.

Teams covered the entire city and special focus was on vulnerable parts of the city where the underprivileged settle down with their children. Polio and Covid vaccination stalls were set up at the Rose Festival as well.

With the efforts of the night teams, 117 children have been immunised in the night hours during ‘Taare Zameen Par’, a night vigil activity in different parts of the city. To execute this, four teams were constituted comprising health functionaries and police personnel. Monitoring and supervision were done at various levels