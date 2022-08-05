scorecardresearch
Pull up socks to tackle Covid surge: Mann to health officials

Punjab on Wednesday had recorded 490 new Covid-19 cases, pushing its infection tally since the outbreak of the disease to 7,75,237.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 5, 2022 4:06:18 am
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

Amid a surge in Covid-19 cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Thursday directed the Health Department to get ready to deal with any contingency and urged people to take necessary precautions.

Mann, who took stock of the preparedness to tackle coronavirus at a meeting, also asked the department to issue a detailed advisory. “It is the need of hour to ensure that people do not fall prey to the pandemic,” said Mann, adding that the department should pull up its socks for tackling any sort of unforeseen contingency.

Mann also reviewed arrangements to tackle vector-borne diseases like malaria and dengue.

He asked the department to ensure that adequate arrangements are made for medicines. The Health Department should work in close coordination with other departments to check the breeding of mosquitoes, the chief minister said.

Underlining the need for a massive awareness drive, Mann said it will be helpful in sensitising people against covid, dengue and malaria.

Mann also asked the department to expedite the work on state-of-the-art Punjab Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Mohali. He asked officers to ensure that the work on this project is completed by December as this will be instrumental in providing quality health services to people at affordable cost.

