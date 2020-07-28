Puinjab: Inspector accused in graft case gives voice samples to CBI

The 2017 bribery case is under trial in the court of a special CBI judge. The prosecution sanction against Kaur is pending with Chandigarh police department. (Reprensatational) The 2017 bribery case is under trial in the court of a special CBI judge. The prosecution sanction against Kaur is pending with Chandigarh police department. (Reprensatational)

Bribe accused Inspector Jaswinder Kaur has given her voice samples to the CBI to compare with the recorded conversation purportedly between her and conduit, Bhagwan Singh.

Inspector Jaswinder Kaur recorded her voice sample with due permission of the special court of CBI. As per the CBI, after receiving a bribe amount of Rs 1 lakh from the complainant, Gurdeep Singh, Bhagwan Singh had called Kaur twice but she did not attend his call. Subsequently, she herself called Bhagwan Singh and the following conversation was recorded.

Sources said, “She gave her voice samples. Investigation is going on. At this stage, we cannot rule out the possibility of cross-questioning of Jaswinder Kaur and Bhagwan Singh. Bhagwan Singh had applied for bail, which is listed for hearing on July 31. He is lodged in Model Burail Jail. So far, Jaswinder Kaur is cooperating with the investigation agency. We are yet to establish the identity of people who had assisted and provided shelter to her while she was absconding.”

A senior CBI officer said, “In the earlier registered case, in which one sub-inspector (SI) Mohan Singh was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh in October, 2017, there was no recorded conversation of S-I Mohan Singh, who reportedly accepted the bribe on behalf of then SHO PS 31, Jaswinder Kaur. But this time, we have strong evidence…The call details record (CDR) of Kaur and Bhagwan Singh shows that the two were in contact with each other.”

Sources said, “CBI had filed a chargesheet only against S-I Mohan Singh and recommended strict disciplinary action against Kaur to the police department. Later, complainant Prem Singh Bisht moved an application in the CBI court seeking prosecution sanction against Jaswinder Kaur.”

Kaur along with Bhagwan Singh was booked for corruption on June 30. She surrendered before the court on July 25. She had claimed that a particular gang active in Chandigarh police hatched the conspiracy against her. She is in CBI custody till July 29.

