Public Services Act stuck as Punjab Governor says get assent from President

THE CONGRESS government’s efforts to repeal the previous SAD-BJP government’s Punjab Right to Services Act, 2011 and bring in its own Punjab Transparency and Accountability in Delivery of Public Services Act, 2018 are facing a speed bump.

The 2018 Act was passed on March 28 during the budget session of the Assembly but Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore is yet to give his assent to the bill. The existing Act was former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal’s dream project for delivery of citizen services through sewa kendras set up under the legislation.

The 2018 Act provides for only 500 out of 2100 sewa kendras. The government shut down the extra sewa kendras. The move has not gone down well. The sewa kendras were among the few measures introduced by the Badal government that earned praise as these centres provided 67 services under one roof in villages, doing away with the need for people to travel long distances for these services. The new government however described them as a white elephant costing the exchequer Rs 211 crore. Sources in the government told the Indian Express that the Governor had written back to the government that the Bill should be sent to the President for his assent. The government then took a legal opinion on the issue from Legal Remembrance.

“The LR has written clearly that the Bill was a state subject and the Governor was well within his right to give assent to the Bill. We are now sending the file back to the Governor with LR’s advice but are not very hopeful,” said a senior functionary of the government. Sources said this was not for the first time that the Governor office had returned the file. The government had earlier brought in the law as an ordinance in the Cabinet meeting held on December 20, 2017. It was sent for Governor’s clearance but he is learnt to have returned it advising that the government bring in legislation instead of going the ordinance route.

“We followed his instruction and prepared a draft of the Bill and tabled it in Budget session. But we do not know what will be its fate,” said a senior official. According to the government, the legislation being brought in by Department of Governance Reforms and Public Grievances is aimed at “overcoming the shortcomings and weaknesses in the existing Right Service Act 2011, include back-end computerization of all public services within three to five years, online receipt of servicevrequests as a mandatory provision and electronic delivery of services to citizens in a time-bound manner.”

Other features include a healthy system of incentives and disincentives for the public authorities and their staff, intimation or tracking of application status by the applicants through mobiles or internet regarding their service requests, and simplified redressal and appeal mechanism.

The legislation provides for Punjab Governance Reforms and Ethics Commission (PGREC). The commission has been mandated with bringing

transparency, accountability and efficiency in all government departments. The Commission has also been entrusted with the task of making recommendations to government departments to undertake structural reforms in various areas of governance. A retired IAS officer, K R Lakhanpal, is already heading the Governance Reforms Commission of Punjab.

