Public places packed, covid protocols ignored: With curbs easing, IIT study points at an early third wave

With reports of Delta Plus mutation, declared a variant of concern by the government of India, coming from three states, Tricity doctors fear that a third wave could be around the corner if the locals don’t observe Covid appropriate behaviour.

A model developed by IIT Kanpur further substantiates their fears. Prof. Rakesh Kochhar, Head, Department of Gastroenterology, PGIMER, says as per the IIT model, if we open up everything, be it malls, trains, or gyms by July 15, the third wave will peak in October and will be less virulent than the second wave. But if there is a more virulent mutation, and we are all open by July 15, the third wave will come in September and could be more deadly than the previous two waves. But if we all observe Covid protocol and open up gradually, the third wave will come in November and will be milder, presuming vaccination continues at the current pace.

Dr. Amandeep Kang, Director Health Services, says with everything reopening and new variants emerging, the third surge could come faster. “Many people think that the positivity is low, so there is no need for vaccination, but as soon as the positivity rate rises to 5 per cent, the surge will start.“

Kang warned that even though the cases may have come down—on June 24, Chandigarh reported 19 new cases, with 247 active cases—the virus is still simmering in the community.

Prof. Jagat Ram, Director, of PGIMER, said it is important to wait and watch before opening things completely, as it will take at least a month more for the number of cases to come down to a safe level.

Prof. Rakesh Kochhar said we need to study the virulence of the emerging strains to be ahead of the constant threat besides vaccinating fast. “Till 70 per cent of our population is vaccinated, we are at the risk of more waves. In other countries, the third wave has emerged in 8 to 20 weeks, with very restricted openings, done in guarded phases. At the moment, the country has about 50,000 cases, which is not a small number, and if we don’t observe caution, we are heading for trouble.”

Prof. Nidhi Singla from the Department of Microbiology, GMCH-32, warned that new variants could cause issues of transmission, diagnosis, and treatment regimes.

Third dose for HCWs

Prof. Pankaj Malhotra, from the Department of Internal Medicine, PGI, said with data still emerging about the effectiveness of the existing vaccines against the new mutants, it is important to consider a third dose for health care workers and patients suffering from illnesses such as cancer. “The immunity of the vaccine is about eight months. A third shot will help…the infectious variant could hit us like a thunderstorm.”

‘Delta Plus could trigger the third wave’

Dr Zafar A Iqbal, Pulmonology and Critical Care, Fortis, warned that viruses by nature, are designed to mutate and as they undergo more transmission, the more they replicate and greater the mutant formations. “The new strain ‘Delta Plus’ is a result of a mutation in the already existing Delta variant behind the devastating second wave.”

As the lockdown restrictions are easing, the potential threat of Delta Plus looms large, with strong potential to trigger the third wave, agreed Dr. Amit Mandal from Critical Care.

Prof Malhotra summed up the sentiments of the medical fraternity when he said, “With folded hands, I appeal to people to wear masks, avoid crowding, to save ourselves from a serious third wave.”