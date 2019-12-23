Public hearing on Tribune flyover project today: Opposition mounts, experts question Punjab and Haryana stand

The design of Tribune flyover The design of Tribune flyover

As Chandigarh Administration will hear objections and suggestions regarding the Tribune flyover project Monday, several experts and architects are set to present various “cost-effective alternatives”. The public hearing will be held at the UT Guest house at 4 pm.

Architect Tarun Mathur, who has prepared an alternative plan, said he will be presenting it before the Adviser. According to Tarun, the congestion can be eased by having a “signal-free junction” and not a flyover that will “ruin the character of the city”.

“The heritage concerns state that we should not have an obtrusive structure which mars the city sky-line and neither should it create a visual barrier. We have proposed an interchange which is a grade separated intersection with roads passing over another and with ramps to connect them. The ramping mechanism will allow traffic to flow from one or more sides without actually crossing it or without disturbing the movement of other traffic streams. The net result is a completely signal-free junction which altogether avoids the need for traffic lights or the need to stop at the junction,” Mathur said.

In a detailed plan prepared by the architect, it has been stated, “The flyover as proposed by the administration is a simple uni-directional design which is the most basic configuration. It is observed in larger cities, the uni-directional flyovers reach their capacity within 10-12 years and hence do not have lasting utility. The more advanced configurations like the diamond-type or the clover-leaf pattern have longer utility life even beyond 30 years. Besides, the proposed flyover violates the basic tenet of Chandigarh’s urban plan. It is a massive structure like the Zirakpur flyover. It may also be noted that the Secretariat Building is purposely oriented perpendicular to the hills to avoid spoiling the beautiful backdrop of the Shivalik hills.”

It was further specified in the proposal that “ the graciously curving ramps and cascading levels of the proposed Interchange, will be a landscape designers’ delight and with green grass, blooming flowers and may be some sculptures, will be an inspiring entry to the City Beautiful.”

A senior official of the urban planning department said that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had asked to “sit down and think of alternatives” but it appeared as if everything was planned. “Instead of even talking about just one single alternative as well, they came to a conclusion in a one-hour meeting and emphasised that the flyover is the only solution to have in the city,” the official said.

Punjab Traffic Advisor Navdeep Asija has opposed the proposal stating that flyover is a band-aid solution costing many crores.

“A simple alternative route to Mohali along with railway line at grade would remove forty per cent of Mohali-bound vehicles from tribune with alternative connectivity and it would be cost just Rs 40-50 crore,” Asija said. The proposed flyover costs Rs 184 crore.

Asija said that it would be better if the traffic is diverted to Mohali via Hallomajra Chowk and brought straight to 47-48 intersection which will also give shorter and alternative connectivity to airport as well.

Officers from Punjab, Haryana and Ministry of Road Transport and highways had supported having the flyover in the city stating that “400 trees cannot hold to ransom 12 lakh people stuck in traffic everyday”. In the meeting with UT Adviser Manoj Parida on last Friday, they had said that this was the only best alternative to ease congestion.

After the felling of 472 trees for the flyover was stayed, a High Court bench had asked the administration to look for alternative solutions. However, in just one meeting of the officers on Friday, it was concluded that there should be a flyover. The bench had asked why an underpass cannot be created instead and probed whether the heritage committee had approved the plan.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App