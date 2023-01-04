scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 03, 2023

Chandigarh set to launch phase three of bicycle sharing project

Under this phase, 1,250 bicycles and 155 docking stations will be added. The number of bicycles will then go up to 3,750 and docking stations to 465.

Listen to this article
Chandigarh set to launch phase three of bicycle sharing project
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Chandigarh is all set to see the launch of the phase III of the Public Bicycle Sharing Project. It will be flagged-off and made operational from January 21, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said Tuesday.

Under this phase, 1,250 bicycles and 155 docking stations will be added. The number of bicycles will then go up to 3,750 and docking stations to 465.

In 2021 and 2022 phase I and II of the project were launched by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited where 1,250 bicycles were made available to the general public. The firm, SmartBike Mobility has been engaged for the purpose. Phase IV is expected to be launched by July 30 this year.

Mitra, who is also the CEO of Smart City said, “There has been quite an overwhelming response to the bicycle sharing project. The third phase will be launched by January 21”. The officials also informed that on an average, there have been as many as 1,200 rides on a daily basis and more than 1.5 lakh users have downloaded the official app to book the bicycles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Keeping Them Waiting
Delhi Confidential: Keeping Them Waiting
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
UPSC Key- January 3, 2023: Why you should read ‘Women Safety in India’ or...
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad thrown open to public till January 15
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
Delhi Confidential | Supreme Court demonetisation verdict: Ease of compre...
More from Chandigarh

The bicycles can be rented for Rs 10 for half an hour and members can rent it for Rs 5. One can register as a member for a year by making a one-time payment of Rs 500.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 04-01-2023 at 01:28 IST
Next Story

Collection of data and maps begins for Assam delimitation

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close