Chandigarh set to launch phase three of bicycle sharing project

Chandigarh is all set to see the launch of the phase III of the Public Bicycle Sharing Project. It will be flagged-off and made operational from January 21, MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra said Tuesday.

Under this phase, 1,250 bicycles and 155 docking stations will be added. The number of bicycles will then go up to 3,750 and docking stations to 465.

In 2021 and 2022 phase I and II of the project were launched by the Chandigarh Smart City Limited where 1,250 bicycles were made available to the general public. The firm, SmartBike Mobility has been engaged for the purpose. Phase IV is expected to be launched by July 30 this year.

Mitra, who is also the CEO of Smart City said, “There has been quite an overwhelming response to the bicycle sharing project. The third phase will be launched by January 21”. The officials also informed that on an average, there have been as many as 1,200 rides on a daily basis and more than 1.5 lakh users have downloaded the official app to book the bicycles.

The bicycles can be rented for Rs 10 for half an hour and members can rent it for Rs 5. One can register as a member for a year by making a one-time payment of Rs 500.