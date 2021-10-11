PU to reopen for students on Oct 18, UIEAST first dept to restart in-person classes

Panjab University on Monday released the schedule for its planned phase-wise reopening that had been announced by authorities last month. As per the schedule, the University Institute of Engineering & Technology and Centre for System Biology & Bioinformatics (UIEAST), Panjab University, will be the first to open for eligible postgraduate students of final year from October 18 onwards.

Panjab University has been holding online classes for close to a year and a half ever since the breakout of the Covid-19 virus in the country. In a September meeting of a committee constituted by the Dean of University (Instruction), it had been decided that the university will be reopened for students “soon’ in a phased manner.

On Monday, the varsity also issued a list of SOPs that students residing in hostels would need to follow. “Since we have limited accommodation in the hostel (single accommodation rule due to Covid), therefore, limited students will be allowed to stay in the hostels with the consent from parents mentioning that their ward will follow all the SOPs/directions issued by the Government of India and university from time to time. The students will also submit an undertaking through chairperson of the department that if the situation demands, they will vacate the hostel and leave the university accommodation. All the students must have received both doses of vaccines with a negative Covid-19 RTPCR test report not older than 72 hours of reporting in hostel for accommodation,” an official notice read.

The notice further said, “It may not be possible to provide hostel accommodation to all hostel seekers.”

Meanwhile, various services— like barbers, beauty parlours, tailors, tuck-shops, washermen, et al — will continue to stay shut in PU hostels till further orders. Guests/visitors’ entry has also been barred.

“In the next phase, other departments of the university will be opened after reviewing the situation,” the note stated.