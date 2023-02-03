scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
PU teachers from seven colleges continue to clamour for central services rules

The strike will continue till February 8. There are around 730 teaching staff along with 400 non-teaching staff in the seven private run and government-aided colleges. Around 50,000 students study in these colleges.

Teaching and non-teaching staff of the seven colleges protest on Thursday.
Demanding to include their services under the Central Services Rules, the teaching and non-teaching staff of all seven private and government-aided colleges affiliated to the Panjab University (PU) in Chandigarh continued their strike for the second day on Thursday. They sat on a dharna at  MCM-DAV College, Sector 36.

Sumit Goklaney, an office-bearer with the Joint Action Committee, said, “Tomorrow, we will hold a protest at SGGSC, Sector 26. There, we have invited many syndicate members and senators from PU to take part in our ongoing strike. They will come in our support”.

The teaching and non-teaching staff have been demanding the inclusion of their services under the Central Services Rules, which was announced by the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, in Chandigarh on March 29, 2022.

“The UT Administration brought the teaching and non-teaching staff under the Central Services Rules but left the private and government-aided colleges in December, 2022. We were promised to be included till January 15 but nothing happened. In a meeting, there was no response from the UT Administration,” one of the protesters said.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 01:11 IST
