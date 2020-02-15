Panjab University Teacher’s Assosiation to protest against pending CAS promotions

PUTA has threatened to stage a protest outside the Panjab University in response to more than 30 teachers CAS promotions pending. ( File photo) PUTA has threatened to stage a protest outside the Panjab University in response to more than 30 teachers CAS promotions pending. ( File photo)

After sending an ultimatum to Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar of Panjab University (PU) over fixing interview and screening dates for pending promotions under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) of the University Grants Commission, PU Teachers’ Association (PUTA) has threatened to stage a protest outside his office on Monday since dates for all interviews have not been set yet.

More than 30 teachers’ CAS promotions are pending, the interviews and screening sessions for which were scheduled for September, but were canceled due to the date clashing with a senate meeting. Since then, PUTA president Rajesh Gill has sent letters to the VC, asking for the expedition of the screening process. In her letter, Gill also stated that in light of the upcoming NAAC visit, the university needs to ensure that their teachers do not feel demotivated, and considering their promotions in a timely fashion is a big part of the process of alleviating their demotivation.

Since the last letter issued by Gill to the VC, a note was issued by the VC office to media persons stating that the VC met with a delegation of teachers whose CAS promotions are pending and informed the delegation that he is “already in touch with external experts for the process of fixation of dates for interview and the same will be communicated to all concerned shortly”.

However, PUTA President Gill claims that they were not informed of any such delegation. “Furthermore, we have not asked for a select few teachers’ CAS promotion screening, but for all to be screened as soon as possible. We had given an ultimatum for the date to be announced by 4 pm on February 14th, but that has not happened yet. So we will protest on Monday,” says Gill.

