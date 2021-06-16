PU task force decides to integrate lab facilities

The meeting also discussed the importance of enhanced interdepartmental communication to fill the gaps for the research going on in various labs of PU.

The Interdisciplinary Task Force (ITF) of Panjab University on Tuesday decided to integrate all the lab facilities available at the varsity and urged all to focus on industry-oriented research, patents and citations.

It was the first meeting of the task force which has been constituted mainly to enhance the global image of PU and to increase outputs for research/teaching for enhancing the varsity rankings.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar. “While addressing, PU V-C strongly expressed that the thrust areas in the interest of PU be listed out with the interest of society, global perspective and government priority in mind. He informed that he will be integrating all the lab facilities available in PU and urged all to focus on industry-oriented research, patents and citations. He added that the task force has been constituted mainly to enhance the global image of PU and to increase outputs for research/teaching for enhancing PU rankings,” stated a press statement issued by the varsity.

The meeting also discussed the importance of enhanced interdepartmental communication to fill the gaps for the research going on in various labs of PU. “The need of the hour is to collaborate and work out modalities where Centre for Industry Institute Partnership Programme (CIIPP), Management and Industrial links come to the help of departments,” the V-C said in the meeting.

Suggestions for the involvement of industry in the Board of Studies and Board of Controls for making of the syllabi and teaching to prioritize the research areas, which will enable students to be industry-ready, were floated in the meeting.

Scientists would now be encouraged for patenting their research work. A nodal officer has also been appointed for encouraging the writing for getting the patents. For this, hiring a professional patent agent was also suggested apart from exploring options of government agencies which give free services for filing the patents in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed if industries may be tapped under their corporate social responsibility programmes for funding the research projects. CIIPP and Management will help the individual departments to explore this option.

“The VC urged for more and more collaboration with the industry for the visibility of PU. It was to have interdisciplinary research on environment, health, disaster management, public health and public policy. The industrial feedback will be taken for good research work . There was also a suggestion to have a science & technology hub on PU website with thrust areas mentioned therein under which the links for the faculty to be provided for better coordination,” the press statement read.