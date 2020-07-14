PU syndicate to ask UGC to cancel final exams

This decision was unanimously made after hours of debating in the syndicate meeting, after which it was concluded that it is unsafe for students to sit for examinations in the current circumstances. This decision was unanimously made after hours of debating in the syndicate meeting, after which it was concluded that it is unsafe for students to sit for examinations in the current circumstances.

At the Panjab University (PU) syndicate meeting held on Monday morning, members of the governing body decided to request the University Grants Commission (UGC) to cancel end-term examinations for this year. This comes after students from the university continuously rallied for the cancellation of these examinations.

This decision was unanimously made after hours of debating in the syndicate meeting, after which it was concluded that it is unsafe for students to sit for examinations in the current circumstances.

This discussion was held at length even though it was not included in the formal agenda for the meeting. It has also been decided that a committee led by syndic Professor Navdeep Goyal will deliberate further on holding examinations and contemplate on the procedure for conducting the next academic session.

This committee will be expected to submit its suggestions within the next two weeks.

Syndicate members also decided that the common entrance test for post graduate courses and the entrance test for B.Ed in affiliated colleges be conducted for the next academic session.

The members also stated that students should be given a choice to take this test via the digital medium if they are concerned for their safety.

Furthermore, Professor S K Tomar was approved as Dean Students Welfare (DSW) of the University. He replaced Professor Emmanual Nahar, whose tenure as DSW ended in May.

