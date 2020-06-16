PU suspends classes till June 30

The order comes after students and teachers of the university made multiple appeals to keep the university shut for longer due to the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the UT. The order comes after students and teachers of the university made multiple appeals to keep the university shut for longer due to the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the UT.

With Panjab University students’ summer break scheduled to end on Monday, the varsity’s registrar issued an order stating that classes will remain suspended until June 30 for now.

The order comes after students and teachers of the university made multiple appeals to keep the university shut for longer due to the growing number of Covid-19 cases in the UT.

Teaching will also remain suspended in the university’s affiliated colleges.

Apart from suspending teaching until June 30, the order stated that non-teaching staff are expected to attend office from Tuesday onwards, with only a third of the full staff strength coming to work at a particular time period.

Coronavirus Explained How rapid antigen test detects coronavirus, where it will be used

As sports events resume, a look at the new protocols in place

Survey finds sleep is longer in lockdown, but quality poor Click here for more

Furthermore, in teaching departments with five or less non-teaching staff, the chairperson is allowed to invite more than 33 per cent of the non teaching staff as per his or her requirement.

The office timings will be between 9.30 am and 5 pm.

The order also elaborated that “chairpersons/officers/directors/unit heads etc.” should report to duty on all working days while the remaining staff shall report on a rotational basis to ensure social distancing. All heads of units have been tasked to ensure sanitation and hygiene in their respective offices.

As for cleaners, gardeners, security staff and maintenance staff, they are all required to report to their duty every day as per the university’s requirement for their services. The order also states that “no public dealing shall be allowed” at PU and that the chief of university security shall ensure that only PU staff members are allowed entry onto campus premises.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd