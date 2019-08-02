PU students stage protest to demand justice for Unnao rape victim

Panjab University students staged a protest demanding justice for the Unnao rape victim at the student centre on Thursday.

Students from across courses sported banners stating ‘PU says loud and clear to the Unnao rape victim, tum akeli nhi ho’ and ‘we are with you, patriarchy die down, we stand for justice’.

“The best part about this protest is that it is not by any student party. You can notice students from various parties are present but none of them are here to promote their party. All of us have just gathered here as PU students who stand with the young girl, and demand justice for her,” said Prakriti, a student.

“There is a video circulating today on internet of a school girl who asked a police officer about the guarantee of her safety. What is the guarantee that another girl who raises her voice will not meet the same fate? These are not just her questions, these are the questions being asked by the youth,” said Rishav, another student at the venue.

Luvpreet, a student of public administration, who put together the protest, said, “I feel that there is a need to make sure that the lives of so many young girls will not die down. I want to see a day when parents of young girls do not have to think twice before sending them out for education or jobs. Their safety should not be a hindrance in them making the best use of opportunities. PU is a female dominated university, if we do not protest, who will?”

Many students took centre stage during the protest, demanding politicians to take the problem of increasing rapes seriously.

The students also raised questions about the state of law and order in the country and the condition of women’s safety.