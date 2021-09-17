PU students stage protest, allege admission of son of DSW(W) illegal

A number of Panjab University students’ organisations on Friday came together to stage a protest outside the University Business School in Chandigarh against the admission of the son of the Dean of Students Welfare (Women), which they claimed was ‘illegal’ and done by circumventing rules.

The protesters alleged that one Garvit Sharma, who is the son of Dean of Students Welfare (Women) Meena Sharma, had been recently enrolled at the University Business School department for an MBA course. His admission, the students’ organisations said, was ‘illegal’. They said, “For admission to MBA course, a student needs at least 10 per cent marks in all three components marked during CAT exam. But Garvit got 10 percent in only 2 exams.” They further added, “Professor Meena was also a member in the Board of Control (BOC) of the admission process and thus Garvit’s admission raises questions and was a case of conflict of interests.”

On Friday, around 50 students gathered outside the University Business School campus and raised slogans against the misuse of power by the Dean of Students Welfare, Meena Sharma. As per them, some BOC members then came to talk to them and address their issues. “We handed over a memorandum to the BOC members. One of the BOC member said that they were not aware of this issue. A meeting was also arranged between the students’ organisations and the Dean of University Instructions. In the meeting, the Dean of University Instructions assured us to look into the matter, investigate the case and take action accordingly,” a statement released by the students’ organisations read.

The students have demanded that Professor Meena be immediately dismissed from her post of DSW(W), and that the admission of Garvit is declared illegal and revoked. They have also demanded that a probe be launched and disciplinary action taken against “all culprits.”

“The Punjab and Haryana High Court has already dismissed the case which the students had filed in this regard. Moreover, all the admission rules were followed perfectly and no concessions or undue advantages were given to him just because he is the Dean’s son. How can we call the admission unfair admission when the wards of several of our own professors are enrolled with us. The students have talked to the Dean of University Instructions and are in constant touch with authorities regarding this matter. They have the full support of the university in this regard. We are readily providing them with the information they asked for,” an administrative member of Panjab University told the Indian Express.

The students of the varsity had filed a writ in this regard at the Punjab and Haryana High Court “against the admission of a student in NRI quota at UBS.” The writ was taken up for hearing on September 9 and was dismissed by a single bench of the court.