Friday, July 29, 2022

PU students protest varsity’s vehicle-free policy for freshers

The order has come under scrutiny and received severe flak from students, who have termed it as highly disadvantageous for the newly admitted students to Panjab University.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 29, 2022 5:54:34 am
The office of the Dean of Students’ Welfare (DWS), Panjab University, last week passed an order prohibiting freshers from bringing four-wheelers into the university campus, with the aim of making the university vehicle-free. A syndicate meeting held in 2017 had decided to make the university vehicle-free.

“Instead of targeting outsiders, the order bans vehicle use for hostelers who are officially staying on the campus premises. If they have to manage the bulk of vehicles on the campus, then outsiders should be asked to park their vehicles near the gates,”, said Rajkaran Baidwan, a student at PU’s Department of Law, and leader of NSUI.

He further said, “If the Dean wanted to pass such an order, then they should have first made alternative arrangements, such as the introduction of e-rickshaws and buses inside the campus, so university students didn’t have to cover long distances in such soaring temperatures.”

Mother being natural guardian of child has right to decide surname, says SC

Mother being natural guardian of child has right to decide surname, says SC

