PU students’ body elections likely in October

Elections to the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) that are generally held in the month of September are likely to take place in October this year.

Ashok Kumar, Associate Dean Student Welfare (DSW), PU, said that the admission process will be completed by September 30 and it’s only after the commencement of the classes can they organise the elections.

He added that they are planning to fix a date between October 5-18 and October 20-24 for the polls. PU Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival will be organised at DAV College, Sector 10, from October 18 to 20.

“October 14 is under consideration. But a date will be finalised only after the approval of the higher authorities and in consultation with the UT Administration,” stated Kumar.

Amandeep from PSU (Lalkaar) said that the university authorities should clear the air regarding student council polls and announce the date soon so that students can manage their studies and campaigning.

Ravinder Natheha from Punjab University Students’ Union said, “It’s good that the varsity is planning to hold polls after the completion of admission process as it would give exposure to the freshers to student council elections.”

Sandeep from SFS said that it will be good to hold elections after the completion of the admission process. This way, freshers will become part of the process.

The PUCSC polls will take place after a break of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.