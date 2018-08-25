PU student polls: Police take preventive action against 117 student leaders

The list was submitted by Sector 11 PS as PU in Sector 14 falls under its jurisdiction. 13 of the 117 belong to Post Graduate College for Men (PGCM), Sector 11, and 104 to Panjab University (PU). The list was submitted by Sector 11 PS as PU in Sector 14 falls under its jurisdiction. 13 of the 117 belong to Post Graduate College for Men (PGCM), Sector 11, and 104 to Panjab University (PU).

To prevent violence during the upcoming Panjab University Campus Students’ Council (PUCSC) elections, Chandigarh Police has taken preventive steps against 117 student leaders, members and supporters of various student bodies under Section 107/150 CrPC on Friday.

A detailed list of 117 persons was submitted in the court of subdivisional magistrate (SDM), Central, Virat, which has issued notices to all of them for August 29. The list was submitted by Sector 11 PS as PU in Sector 14 falls under its jurisdiction. 13 of the 117 belong to Post Graduate College for Men (PGCM), Sector 11, and 104 to Panjab University (PU).

Proceedings under Section 107/150 CrPC have been initiated against the persons, who are suspected to have either indulged in violence or can disrupt peace. The SDM court, on the recommendations of the local police, will take strict action against anyone of the 117 if they step out of line.

A senior police officer said, “We included the names of former student leaders, current leaders and members of student union bodies who have earlier been involved in clashes and were already arrested for committing violence on the campus. The list was prepared after making a ground-level assessment with the help of local CID personnel. All the 117 persons will be issued notices by the SDM court for different dates and they will have to appear before the ilaqua magistrate.”

The 117 belong to various student unions, including Students for Society (SFS), Student Organisation of India (SOI), Panjab University Student Union (PUSU), Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Hindustan Students Association (HSA), National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Himachal Pradesh Students Union (HPSU), Gandhi Group Students Union (GGSU) and others.

Meanwhile, student leaders, including former leaders, called the police action unnecessary, claiming that elections would be peaceful.

SFS spokesman Harmandeep Singh called the move unnecessary police intervention in student politics and an act of defaming the students. He said, “Why do police not take such steps prior to parliamentary and other elections in Chandigarh? They only initiate such proceedings when students’ council elections approach.” In April 2017, 68 students, mostly belonging to SFS, were arrested for pelting stones at police during a protest..

Manoj Lubana, national coordinator of NSUI, whose name is among the 117, said, “The student bodies’ election is not a war. It is a competition. We will take part in the elections with the spirit of brotherhood. In the last two consecutive elections in 2016 and 2017, no major violence was reported on the campus.” Lubana is the former PU leader of NSUI and now monitored union activities in the capacity of national coordinator of NSUI, the student wing of the Congress party.

Vikram Middukhera, state president of SOI, whose name is also on the list, said, “It has become a routine process.”

