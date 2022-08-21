PU student killed by uncle over ‘proximity with male friends’

A 22-year-old Panjab University student, Anjali Malik, was stabbed to death by her maternal uncle, at her house in AG Colony, Sector 41, on Saturday. The accused was identified as Satbir Singh, who had jumped bail in a 2008 double murder case in Jhajjar, Haryana. Anjali was stabbed multiple times on her neck and was declared dead at GMSH-16.

Anjali was pursuing her graduation at PU and simultaneously preparing for the NEET exam. Satbir allegedly had objections over Anjali’s proximity with her male friends.

Police said the victim’s mother Nirmala Devi and younger brother, Deepak (20) were present in the house when the murder took place around 5.30 am. Satbir had locked the door of Deepak’s room from outside before killing Anjali.

Anjali’s mother claimed that when Satbir stabbed her daughter, she was preparing tea in the kitchen. She also claimed that Satbir does not use a cell phone. Satbir escaped from the spot after the crime. He had been staying with the family since August 18.

“Many things are yet to be clear. Anjali’s mother claimed that her brother, Satbir, who is a convict in a double murder, had arrived at her house all of sudden on August 18. She claimed that she did not have his contact number. We will quiz the victim’s mother soon. There were at least two stab injuries on the neck of the victim,” a senior police officer said.

Sources said, “Satbir had murdered his wife, Sushma Devi, and mother-in-law, Kamla Devi, with a sharp edged weapon at his village, Surha, in Jhajjar in 2008. He was convicted for the double murder in February, 2011. He was released on bail around two years ago and later jumped the bail.”

Deepak informed the police that he was sleeping when he heard the cries of his sister. He said that he tried to come out of his room but found the door locked from outside. His door was opened by his mother. Deepak received injuries on his left arm as he smashed the glass window of his room when he woke up after he heard Anjali’s screams.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sector 39 police station, Inspector Eram Rizvi, said, “The body was handed over to the family after postmortem. Satbir is currently absconding but investigation is on.” Anjali’s father, Jagdish Malik, was killed in a road accident three months back in Hisar, Haryana.

He was a senior auditor with the Accountant General (AG), Haryana. A case of murder was registered at Sector 39 police station.