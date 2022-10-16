PU Student Council elections: Campaigning ends today, parties make last-ditch effort to woo young voters

Written by Ritish Pandit

The campaigning for the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections is at full-swing at the campus as just three days are left for the student council to go for polls on October 18.

Sunday will be the last day of campaigning. The student unions were allowed to do campaigning till 10pm tomorrow.

On Saturday, many student bodies including, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), Student Organisation of India (SOI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad canvassed seeking support from voters.

The supporters of CYSS and SOI raised slogans when they both came face to face at StuC while campaigning.

DSP (central) Gurmukh Singh said, “We have urged PU authority to instruct student unions from campaigning after 10pm on Sunday. They will also not be allowed to distribute printed material related to the candidates. They were allowed to carry hand written material. On the part of the police department, we have also conveyed out concerns to the student unions.”

Meanwhile, while on one side, parties were busy campaigning, on the other side, visually-imparied students of Panjab University sat on protest against the authorities to seek acceptance of their long-pending demands. “No student body raises our issues. They just click photos with us for posting on their social media handles and move forward,” one of the agitating students said.

These agitating students demanded visually-impaired friendly websites, notice boards and equal opportunity cells in all the departments and colleges of the university, free hostel accommodation for department as well college’s student without any residential criteria, transportation facility from hostels to departments and colleges, full fee concession, refund of deposited fee as approved by the university’s syndicate in 2015, 24 hours access to visually impaired unit of AC Joshi library, provision of prescribed study material in recorded and electronic-text in accessible format, special unit in NSS for visually impaired students, skilled instructor for PwDs among others.