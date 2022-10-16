scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

PU Student Council elections: Campaigning ends today, parties make last-ditch effort to woo young voters

On Saturday, many student bodies including, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), Student Organisation of India (SOI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad canvassed seeking support from voters

Students campaign at Student centre for the upcoming elections at Panjab University, Saturday. (Kamleshwar Singh)

Written by Ritish Pandit

The campaigning for the Panjab University Campus Student Council (PUCSC) elections is at full-swing at the campus as just three days are left for the student council to go for polls on October 18.

Sunday will be the last day of campaigning. The student unions were allowed to do campaigning till 10pm tomorrow.

On Saturday, many student bodies including, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), Student Organisation of India (SOI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarathi Parishad canvassed seeking support from voters.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...Premium
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Why should a bad religious idea be accepted at all?
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?Premium
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?

The supporters of CYSS and SOI raised slogans when they both came face to face at StuC while campaigning.

DSP (central) Gurmukh Singh said, “We have urged PU authority to instruct student unions from campaigning after 10pm on Sunday. They will also not be allowed to distribute printed material related to the candidates. They were allowed to carry hand written material. On the part of the police department, we have also conveyed out concerns to the student unions.”

Meanwhile, while on one side, parties were busy campaigning, on the other side, visually-imparied students of Panjab University sat on protest against the authorities to seek acceptance of their long-pending demands. “No student body raises our issues. They just click photos with us for posting on their social media handles and move forward,” one of the agitating students said.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

These agitating students demanded visually-impaired friendly websites, notice boards and equal opportunity cells in all the departments and colleges of the university, free hostel accommodation for department as well college’s student without any residential criteria, transportation facility from hostels to departments and colleges, full fee concession, refund of deposited fee as approved by the university’s syndicate in 2015, 24 hours access to visually impaired unit of AC Joshi library, provision of prescribed study material in recorded and electronic-text in accessible format, special unit in NSS for visually impaired students, skilled instructor for PwDs among others.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 07:18:45 am
Next Story

Know Your City: Bengaluru Sanskrit college’s journey since 1885

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 16: Latest News
Advertisement