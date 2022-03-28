PU Senate to request UT for exemption from paying property tax of Rs 21 crore

The Panjab University Senate that met after a hiatus of two years resolved to request the Chandigarh Administration to exempt the varsity from paying property tax of Rs 21 crore.

As many as 58 fellows attended the meeting physically and around 10 fellows joined the meeting through the online mode. As for the attachment orders of building and demand notices of property tax of Rs 21 crore by Municipal Corporation, it was stated that “Panjab University is one of the prestigious universities and it should not be treated as a non-government entity/private/commercial institution and hence, on behalf of governing house of Panjab University, i.e. Senate and Syndicate, a resolution is passed to request Chandigarh Administration for the exemption from property tax under Municipal Corporation Act”.

There was an extensive discussion on the issue regarding the recommendations of the Board of Finance (BoF) meeting held on March 11. A number of fellows deliberated on this issue and it was resolved that on behalf of the governing body of Panjab University, that is Senate, new government of Punjab may be forwarded a representation in the form of request letter to implement the 7th Pay Commission for Panjab University teachers.

It was also discussed that a circular may be issued to the non-teaching employees of the university to choose the appropriate option regarding the implementation of the 6th Pay Commission, so that, once the grant is received, the disbursement would be made accordingly.

Promotion policy of SC employees

In a major agenda item regarding implementation of the roster of non-teaching SC employees, it was resolved by the house that ‘in principle, the house agreed to the promotion policy of the SC employees of Panjab University and a quantifiable data would be collected regarding the same in terms of the relevant legal provisions and afterwards, the same would be implemented’.