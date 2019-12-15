PU Senate meeting: Women’s safety discussed at length, but no concrete decision made

At the end of the discussion, most senators remained dissatisfied and eager to voice their concerns further. At the end of the discussion, most senators remained dissatisfied and eager to voice their concerns further.

What were the lapses in the institutional provisions for making the Panjab University campus safe for women? This was the main issue raised by the senators in the Saturday’s Senate meeting, which ended with no concrete decision being taken on measures to be implemented for the same.

Apart from the matters listed in the agenda for discussion, senator Pam Rajput, the founding director of the Department cum Centre for Women Studies at PU, asked for time to discuss the matter of women’s safety on campus in light of the recent molestation incident which occurred in the Botanical Garden.

“We need a thorough discussion and action to be taken regarding the issue promptly. I had previously asked the V-C for half an hour of discussion to be slotted on the matter as well,” said Rajput.

Several other senators had interrupted ongoing discussions on agenda items to express their views on women’s safety on campus. Following this, Vice-Chancellor Raj Kumar, who was also the moderator, opened the meeting for discussion on the matter.

“I wonder if the university is attempting to hide the people responsible, because we have not been given any concrete facts regarding the molestation incident and its redressal as of yet. We have to read about our university in the papers, instead of directly from the horse’s mouth,” claimed senator Paramjit Singh.

“Before we begin talking about safety, I need the university to give us full disclosure of the facts. How many security personnel do we have employed? Who was the personnel responsible particularly for securing the garden?” asked Paramjit Singh.

After continuous insistence by Singh and other senators, in the form of shouting and speaking over each other, the V-C ordered Registrar Karamjit Singh to list all the measures taken to address the issue. “We have constituted a committee which will meet on the 17th to discuss what we will do in the future. In terms of more immediate action, we have asked the MC’s advice on whether it is okay to increase the height of the walls so that will be done soon as well,” said Karamjit Singh.

The registrar added that they will ensure that the black spots on campus are well lit in the future. “As for the CCTV camera, we will make sure that a camera is placed at least on the main gate. We were also hoping to install a rotating camera which can access more spots in the area. There is however some constraints regarding CCTV camera coverage because part of the garden is hidden under the foliage of tress and it is hard to reach so deep inside,” the registrar said.

Senator Paramjit Singh, however, asked for more clarity on the total strength of security professionals on campus.

“We need a complete report on how many security is employed and where they are all placed,” said Singh.

Many senators conferred that the university needs to initiate a complete safety audit of the campus, the reports of which should be used to take preventive measures in the future. “A university’s security is not meant for punitive action, but for preventive action. Hence our security needs to be capacitated enough to ensure they don’t let any such incident occur,” said senator JK Goswamy.

Professor Chaman Lal suggested that violence against women should not be seen solely as matter of security. “This is the result of a disease, and a sickness that has spread to the minds of our men. This cannot be tackled by just posting more men as security or installing more cameras. We need to bring about social and moral reform. We need to empower our women, so they are rid of fear and can fight off these sick predators,” he said.

Rajesh Gill, president of PU Teachers’ Association said, “This conversation is not reserved for women alone, it is the men who need to talk. It is the men who need to be sensitized,” said Gill.

The V-C and the registrar kept quiet throughout most of the discussion and stated that decision-making regarding the incident is reserved for the committee, headed by the registrar, formed to look into the matter. “You are welcome to send in your suggestions to the committee which will be taken into consideration before any decision is made,” the V-C said.

At the end of the discussion, most senators remained dissatisfied and eager to voice their concerns further. “Last year a similar incident occurred in the Botanical Garden and the PU CASH committee issued some recommendations to be implemented, but nothing was done. Now the same incident has occurred again. This can all be prevented if we actually do something outside of this discussion,” said senator Ameer Sultana, chairperson of the Women’s Studies Department and convener of PU CASH.

