PU Senate disposes of several proposals at meet

The Senate meeting held on Saturday at the Panjab University has decided to hike the fee of NRI students by 5 per cent for those already pursuing a course in the 2008-09 session. For those in the first year,the hike in fees is 10 per cent.

The Senate also took up for consideration the proposal of allowing students to write their PhD entrance exams in regional languages like Punjabi and also Hindi.

The House also decided that a notice of disaffiliation be served upon the Dhanwantari Ayurvedic College,Sector 46,prohibiting it from admitting students in the first year.

In what comes as good news for students of LLB,the Senate has decided to allow them a chance to improve their results by appearing in an additional paper.

On the issue of approving teachers on deputation,heated arguments were exchanged among the fellows. Eventually,it was resolved that proper rules be formed before hiring the faculty on deputation.

The Senate also set parity in the fees paid by students,belonging to the SC and General categories,for pursuing a course at UIAMS. It was decided that students under the SC category will also pay Rs 2 lakh per annum,at par with students under the General category,as the course is a self-finance course. The students under the SC category,earlier,paid Rs 1.25 lakh per annum as fees.

Two courses -a five-year integrated course in MA English and Diploma in early childcare and education ¿ were approved by the House today.

The House also decided that BEd colleges affiliated to the university will be fined Rs 50,000 per year for the period during which they functioned without principals in office. The penalty for various colleges range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 16,00,000.

The Senate also decided that the first year BA examinations will be conducted by the University itself after the affiliated colleges refused to conduct the same.

Respected V-C,please answer

* Fellow Gurmeet to Vice Chancellor: Some one asked me how the vice chancellor managed to get an extension,I replied,Yaar kaam kiya hai aur contacts hote hai,mil jaate hai extension. (He got an extension as he has worked hard and has good contacts)

* Fellow Gurmeet to Vice Chancellor: For the fact that you have started over fifty courses in the last three years,I really feel like comparing you to the cartoon character Chacha Chowdhry because uska dimag computer se bhi tej tha. (His brain was sharper than a computer)

* Fellow Prabhjit to Vice-Chancellor: Sir apna phone toh bandh kar lo,sabko khete rehte ho. (Please switch off your phone as way you preach the same to everyone)

* Fellow G S Gosal to Vice-Chancellor: Aapke paas itne power hai,thoda istemaal bhi kar liya karo (You have so much power,why dont you use some of it)

