PU resumes 9 am to 5 pm working hours with full strength

The HODs and controlling officers have also been directed to submit a weekly report on the vaccination of the varsity staff to the CMO.

In accordance with the order issued by the Directorate of Higher Education, Chandigarh, and recommendation of the internal committee constituted to review the Covid-19 situation at the varsity, authorities have announced that Panjab University will resume its usual working hours and will function from 9 am to 5 pm from Tuesday.

“The office timings of the university will be resumed to normal working hours from 9 am to 5 pm with full strength. However, to avoid crowding at the entry and exit office timings, the concerned controlling officers will stagger the entry and exit of the staff in such a way that 50 per cent of the staff will report to office at 9 am and the remaining will report at 9.30 am and simultaneously at exit timings, 50 per cent staff will leave the office at 5 pm and the remaining at 5.30 pm,” read an official communication by Panjab University.

In the statement issued by the university, all the offices and staff have been directed to ensure appropriate Covid-19 compliant behavior, wearing of face masks (covering both mouth and nose), proper physical distancing and regular handwashing and sanitisation of the premises.

The varsity has banned community lunches and any kind of get-togethers to ensure proper physical distancing. Moreover, the entry and exist points will be regulated by the Security Staff ‘to avoid any crowding’.

Meanwhile, the lifts will work with the capacity of only two people and one operator.

The university has advised all the heads/controlling officers of various branches/departments to encourage vaccination and get jabbed at the earliest.

At least two vaccination centres are being run on the campus of Panjab University- BGJI of Health and Dr Harvash Singh Judge Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital.

The HODs and controlling officers have also been directed to submit a weekly report on the vaccination of the varsity staff to the CMO.