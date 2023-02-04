PU protest continues, many senate members lend support

A number of senate members of Panjab University (PU) on Friday lent their support to the teaching and non-teaching staff of private and government-aided colleges of the university who had earlier this week gone on a strike to demand the inclusion of their services under the Central Services Rules.

The protest by the staff is being held on the premises of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC), Sector 26, under the aegis of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of PU that covers all seven affiliated colleges in Chandigarh.

Sumit Goklaney, a faculty member of DAV College, Sector 10 — who is also an office bearer of JAC — said, “PU senate members joined our protest today [Friday]. We have absolute support of the PU administration for our protest and may intensify it in the coming days if our demands aren’t met.”

As per the protesters, though the services of staff members of government colleges and PU has been brought under the umbrella of Central Service Rules after an announcement regarding the same by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, in Chandigarh in March last year, the faculties of private and government-aided colleges were left out.

The faculty members who were left out had met senior Chandigarh administration officials in December last year and were in turn assured that a decision regarding their fate will be taken by January 15. However, nothing has happened.