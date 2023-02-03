scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
Advertisement

PU protest continues strong, senate members lend support

There are around 730 teaching staff along with 400 non-teaching staff in the seven private run and government-aided colleges.

Around 50,000 students study in these colleges. (FILE)
Listen to this article
PU protest continues strong, senate members lend support
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A number of senate members of Punjab University (PU) on Friday lent their support to the teaching and non-teaching staff of private and government-aided colleges of the university who had earlier this week gone on a strike to demand the inclusion of their services under the Central Services Rules.

The protest by the staff is being held on the premises of Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC), Sector 26, under the aegis of Joint Action Committee (JAC) of PU that covers all seven affiliated colleges in Chandigarh.

Sumit Goklaney, a faculty member of DAV College, Sector 10 — who is also an office bearer of JAC — said, “PU senate members joined our protest today [Friday]. We have absolute support of the PU administration for our protest and may intensify it in the coming days if our demands aren’t met.”

As per the protesters, though the services of staff members of government colleges and PU has been brought under the umbrella of Central Service Rules after an announcement regarding the same by Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, in Chandigarh in March last year, the faculties of private and government-aided colleges were left out.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
UPSC Key- February 3, 2023: Learn about Coastal Regulation Zone, Follow-o...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
JCB Prize for Literature 2022-winning translator Baran Farooqi on growing...
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
Delhi Confidential: Meet, greet and part in Parliament
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...
In Jamtara, old panchayat buildings turned into libraries and study circl...

The faculty members who were left out had met senior Chandigarh administration officials in December last year and were in turn assured that a decision regarding their fate will be taken by January 15. However, nothing has happened.

More from Chandigarh

There are around 730 teaching staff along with 400 non-teaching staff in the seven private run and government-aided colleges. Around 50,000 students study in these colleges.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 21:00 IST
Next Story

Filmmaker K Viswanath laid to rest

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement
close