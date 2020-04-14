PU prof’s condition worsens, health staff hopeful of recovery

The PU professor of pharmaceutical sciences also has pre-existing co-morbidities, which has made his symptoms worsen.(Representational Image) The PU professor of pharmaceutical sciences also has pre-existing co-morbidities, which has made his symptoms worsen.(Representational Image)

THE 40-YEAR-OLD Panjab University professor who was the 19th COVID-19 patient reported in the city is currently quite ill and his condition has deteriorated slightly since he was admitted to the ward on Friday with pneumonitis and difficulty in breathing. Apart from the 40-year-old, the three other patients currently admitted to the ICU at PGIMER’s Nehru Extension block are doing better, with one almost completely recovered but weakened due to his earlier condition.

The PU professor of pharmaceutical sciences also has pre-existing co-morbidities, which has made his symptoms worsen. He is a patient of diabetes and is hypertensive, hence healthcare providers have to regularly monitor his insulin levels and medicate him for the same, apart from providing him regular oxygen support through a ventilation mask. He has not responded well to treatment as of now, but the staff posted at the ICU unit is hopeful that he will recover in the next few days. Two other patients in the ward are on ventilation masks.

Along with the 40-year-old from Sector 37, his mother-in-law and his eight-year-old daughter too tested positive and were admitted to PGIMER on Sunday. Their condition is stable. The patient’s 23-day-old daughter tested negative for the disease, so did his wife, who was tested twice since her first sample was insufficient to carry out the test accurately.

2 more primary contacts tested

A total of 115 contacts, including 111 community contacts, were traced to the 40-year-old PU professor, out of which four primary contacts tested negative for the disease, and the test results for two more primary contacts are awaited. There are now 21 confirmed COVID-19 patients in Chandigarh, out of which at least seven have recovered and have been discharged from PGIMER. The test results for 13 samples taken on Sunday are awaited. A total of 296 people from the UT were tested till Monday evening.

