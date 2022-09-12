scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

PU preps for polls after 2-yr gap, campus abuzz as parties start mobilising support

There are also challenges being faced by the members of student bodies in pitching the students about their organisation as not only the freshers but even many of the existing students will be witnessing the student council polls for the first time.

The administration of some colleges had imposed a ban on canvassing before the scheduled dates. (File)

Written by Ritish Pandit

With Panjab University and its affiliated colleges prepping for the Panjab University Student Council (PUCSC) elections after a hiatus of two years, the campuses are abuzz with political activity. Be it classrooms or hostels, party leaders are busy mobilising students on issues local as well as national.

But, there are also challenges being faced by the members of student bodies in pitching the students about their organisation as not only the freshers but even many of the existing students will be witnessing the student council polls for the first time.

Sharing his strategy to convince voters, Madhav Sharma from PU’s Students Organisation of India (SOI) unit, aligned with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), said, “Due to the pandemic, the schedule of PU is running late by a month, as a result of which we are facing various challenges in our day-to-day campaigning. It’s not about pitching to just the new batch but others from senior batches as well.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...Premium
Five reasons why Apple Watch Ultra will become the aspirational upgrade f...
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...

At present, his team is reaching out to classrooms and hostels where they listen to the problems faced by students.

Students for Society (SFS) is seeking votes on “revolutionary principles”. Sandeep from SFS said, “SFS works on the ideologies of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, revolutionaries of the Gadar Movement and Baba Bujha Singh to mobilise the students for revolutionary transformation of the society. We fight against privatisation of education, and patriarchal, undemocratic and autocratic university authorities. We promote critical thinking among students by holding debates, discussions and protests on issues concerning students and wider oppressed and exploited sections of our society.”

Punit Masitan from INSO said they are interacting with students to know their issues, which will be part of their manifesto.

Advertisement

Another student leader Munishwar Sharma from National Students Union of India (NSUI) affiliated with Congress, said, “Elections in PU are like festivals. Different parties use issues to gather voter interest, but our student body lays emphasis on university issues first that directly affect the students”.

The same energy as PU can be felt in the colleges as well. Pratham Singla from SD College’s ABVP unit sharing his concern about the challenges faced by parties to convince students, especially freshers, said, “There are members of certain student bodies that try to forcefully ask students to put their stickers on shirts making students shy away from the election process. This also makes it difficult for other parties to convince students to take part in student politics.”

More from Chandigarh

Authorities in some colleges such as Post Graduate Government College (PGGC), Sector 11, and SD College, have imposed a ban on the use of printed materials such as stickers, ahead of the polls, with SD College prohibiting students from canvassing before the “scheduled dates” on its campus.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 02:10:52 am
Next Story

Delhi Kidney racket: 11, including 2 doctors, named in 6,000 page chargesheet

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless
Opinion

Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested
Noida again

Woman caught on camera slapping security guard repeatedly, arrested

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

Supreme Court scheduled to hear over 200 PILs Monday including against CAA

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

TRS ‘national party’ in the works: KCR’s national ambitions at full steam

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857
Express Research

How a solar eclipse assisted the fall of Delhi in 1857

Premium
At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

At J&K rally, Ghulam Nabi Azad says will announce new party in 10 days

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?
Express Explained

Besides the UK, Charles is also King of Canada, Australia and NZ — how?

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks
Opinion

Nigam Nuggehalli writes: Life is not an exam and other such hacks

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Kunal Kamra writes to VHP: Show me proof I disrespected Hinduism

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies
ICYMI

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement