PU pension case: Warrants issued against IO for not appearing in court

The district court of Chandigarh on Thursday issued bailable warrants against the investigating officer (IO) of a case pertaining to the pension cell misappropriation of Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh, for not appearing to record his statements on its status.

The order of bailable warrant against IO, Sub-inspector Krishan Kumar, has been issued by the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Akshdeep Mahajan. The matter will be heard on the next date scheduled for October 9.

As per Advocate Terminder Singh, defence counsel, the IO had been asked to appear before the court for recording his statements on the status of the case and also on an application moved by prosecution seeking Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) test of mastermind Pooja Bagga third time. However, the defence counsel had objected to it.

As per the prosecution, three persons, including Bagga, were arrested in the case for misappropriation of funds in the Panjab University pension cell. The specimen signature of main accused Bagga, a contractual clerk in PU’s pension cell, did not match with her second, as per a CFSL report.

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chandigarh Police then pleaded to the court of JMIC Palwinder Singh for a third specimen of Bagga’s handwriting, but her defence counsel argued that they could not repeatedly ask for it.

Bagga was booked on September 7, 2015, for fraudulently withdrawing money from the university’s funds and diverting it to the bank accounts of her family members, including her husband, father and brother. The exact amount misappropriated was Rs 2.34 crore after “scrutiny of accounts,” the UT?police EOW had apprised the court. The police, though, had recovered Rs 92 lakh from the accounts of Bagga and her family members.

The case was registered on the complaint filed by the then PU chief security officer Jatinder Grover in 2015 with 10 persons accused in the chargesheet, including Bagga, her husband Jatinder Singh, brother-in-law Baljinder, sister-in-law Paramjit Kaur and brother-in-law Ravi Kumar (Parmjit’s husband), mother Sarita Devi, father Sampuran Singh and pension cell’s assistant superintendent Naresh Sabharwal. The accused have been booked under Sections 498 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 471(using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 201(causing disappearance of evidence) and 120B (concealing design to commit offence punishable with imprisonment) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused. The accused are on bail at present.

