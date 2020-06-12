PU slips down NIRF ranking by ten spots, improves in two areas

Though PU did improve its score by 0.75 per cent in the ‘University’ category of NIRF rankings, its slipped from the 21st to 26th rank in this category as well. Though PU did improve its score by 0.75 per cent in the ‘University’ category of NIRF rankings, its slipped from the 21st to 26th rank in this category as well.

In the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking list released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday, Panjab University slipped down in the overall ranking category by ten places in comparison with last year’s rankings.

The university ranked at 44 in the list of 100 colleges, while it had ranked at 34 last year in a list of 99. However, the university did improve its score and rankings in the Pharmacy and Management category and even figured in the law category for the first time.

“NIRF is an important ranking for us and barring engineering, PU has improved its overall score over last year. Our management, law and pharmacy have done fairly well. Slight fall in ranks in the university category despite improving scores is reflective of increasing competition and it gives us a reason to work harder next year,” said Professor Ashish Jain from the University’s Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC).

Though PU did improve its score by 0.75 per cent in the ‘University’ category of NIRF rankings, its slipped from the 21st to 26th rank in this category as well. In the overall ranking category, where the university secured the 44th position, its score also dipped from 51.25 to 50.25.

This score is determined on the basis of five parameters- namely Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and lastly Peer Perception (PR).

The university scored highest, i.e. 71.27 out of 100 in the GO or graduation outcomes category. This is based on examination results and the number of PhD students graduated from the university.

However, it scored only 26.27 in perception, which suggests that academic peers and employees don’t hold a favorable perception of the university. As compared to last year, the university also scored less in the TLR and RP categories.

Less women in UG courses

One of the parameters for the ranking examines inclusivity in the forms of representation of women, the socio economically backward classes, disabled persons and persons from outside the state in which the university is located.

In terms of its undergraduate courses, the gender ratio in enrolled students was skewed towards more men than women. In the three-year UG courses, there are 1,641 women as compared to 1,926 men, and in the four-year courses, there are only 1,134 women as compared to 2,909 men. However, in PG courses, the gender ratio is quite equal, with more women enrolled than man in a few cases.

Improvement in Management and Pharmacy

In the management rankings, PU jumped up by six spots as compared to last year. It ranked on the 42nd position as compared to 48th in 2019. Its scored also improved from 44.99 to 47.22.

As for the pharmacy category, PU scored second position same as last year, though its score improved slightly from 78.10 to 79.80. This was also the first time the university featured in the law category, ranking 15 in a list of 20. As for the dental category, it was introduced for the first time in NIRF rankings in 2020, and PU came third to last in a list of 30 universities.

“PU this year has performed well in its pharmacy, law, managenent and dental rankings. Law department has secured the 15th rank from no position last year, which is commendable. Likewise, management has improved six ranks. The engineering discipline has slipped, and we are already looking at the reasons for that and are hopeful to improve it next year,” said VC Raj Kumar.

