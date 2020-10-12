PU mourns sports director Dr Parminder’s death

Dr Parminder Singh

58-year-old Dr Parminder Singh, director sports, Panjab Univeristy, breathed his last on Sunday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home before PGI doctors declared him dead on Sunday afternoon. Singh had joined PU as director, sports, in March 2015 and is survived by his parents, wife, son and daughter. Singh, who originally belonged to Khanna, Punjab, had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier last month and had undergone a 14-day isolation.

“Dr Parminder Singh suffered a cardiac arrest today afternoon and died as he could not be revived despite all the efforts by the doctors. It’s a big loss for the sports fraternity in the region as well as PU and we all are shocked about his demise. He was a passionate sportsperson and sports administrator and his loss cannot be fulfilled. His last rites will be performed at his native village Kalal Majra, Khanna at 10.30 am Monday,” said Dr Rakesh Malik, deputy director sports, PU.

Singh, who had joined as deputy director sports at Panjab University in 2015 after working at Arya College, Ludhiana, was instrumental in bringing back the sports glory for Panjab University. The University won the prestigious Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for overall top performing university in sports and promoting competitive sports in universities in India after a gap of 13 years in 2019 and won it again this year. Early this year, Panjab University also won the winning trophy in the Khelo India University Games. In 2015, Singh was the manager of the All India Universities team which competed in the World University games in South Korea.

PU Swimming coach Gurcharan Singh Dhaliwal, who accompanied Singh during the games, remembered Singh as a very good administrator. “Dr Parminder Singh was very passionate about sports and was also a very good administrator. Months after joining as deputy director sports, PU, he was appointed as the manager of the Indian team for the World Universities Games in South Korea and he made sure that no player faced any difficulty. During his time at PU till now, he would help poor students from his own pocket. He would also work for getting more PU coaches and SAI coaches for PU apart from laying emphasis for good infrastructure. It’s a big loss for sportspersons of the region as well Panjab University,” shared Dhaliwal.

National champion and South Asian games champion swimmer Chahat Arora too remembered Singh as someone who always encouraged players. “I am very shocked to hear about Dr Singh’s death. He was always eager to promote sports among youth and was very supportive of all the players. PU improved a lot under his guidance,” shared Arora.

Prof Raj Kumar, VC, Panjab University, also expressed deep sorrow over Dr Singh’s demise.

